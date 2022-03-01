Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.75

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and traded as high as $59.89. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 3,538,257 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period.

