DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 12.9%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares were down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 150,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 48,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
The firm has a market cap of C$178.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27.
