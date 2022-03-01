DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 12.9%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares were down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 150,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 48,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$178.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.