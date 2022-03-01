Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. 456,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 349,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$630.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a current ratio of 41.84.

In other Discovery Silver news, Director William Murray John acquired 15,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,125. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe acquired 23,950 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$45,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,005,885.44. Insiders purchased a total of 74,550 shares of company stock worth $137,814 over the last quarter.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

