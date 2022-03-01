Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.22. 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

