Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.70 and last traded at C$66.66. Approximately 53,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 110,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.34.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.30.

Get Docebo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.49.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.