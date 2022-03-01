DODO (DODO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.96 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $41.96 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

