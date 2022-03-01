Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00257824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.