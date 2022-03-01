Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Hits $20.26 on Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.26 or 0.00046285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $72,302.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

