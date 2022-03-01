Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.60

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 7653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 366,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.