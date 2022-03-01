Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

