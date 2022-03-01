Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ remained flat at $$432.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,508. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

