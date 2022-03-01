Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.27.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

