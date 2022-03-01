Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.03.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.