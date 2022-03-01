Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS.

DPZ traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $433.84. 68,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,255. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.44. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.27.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

