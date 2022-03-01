Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.96.

NYSE:DPZ remained flat at $$432.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.44. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

