Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.96.
NYSE:DPZ remained flat at $$432.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.44. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino's Pizza (DPZ)
