Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.43)-($1.53) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $314-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,744. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

