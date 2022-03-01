Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 375,676 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.50.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

