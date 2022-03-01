Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.38)-($0.42) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.
NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,744. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
