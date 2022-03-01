DomRaider One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded up 39% against the dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $622,614.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00103935 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

