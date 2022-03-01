Don-key Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Don-key has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $6.50 million and $74,430.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00257509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,269,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

