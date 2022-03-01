DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells $63,431.25 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

DASH stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. 3,083,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

