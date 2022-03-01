Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Dorian LPG worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

