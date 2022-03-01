Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

