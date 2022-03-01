DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

