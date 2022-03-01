Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $123.58 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

