Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.26.

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust alerts:

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (Get Rating)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.