DragonVein (DVC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,359.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $28,359.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,895.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00742197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

