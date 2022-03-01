Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.36

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.36 and last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 144704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.14.

Several analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.68.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.