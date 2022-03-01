Dreamcoin (DRM) Achieves Market Cap of $16,586.11

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $16,586.11 and $6.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,698,598 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

