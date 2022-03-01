DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.