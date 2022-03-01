Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $65,909.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

