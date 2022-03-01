Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 1,591.7% in February

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 1,591.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

