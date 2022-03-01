Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $278.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

