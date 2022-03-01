Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 36,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 229,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.