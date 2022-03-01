Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 36,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 229,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)
