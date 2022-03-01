Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 3.3%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 20,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

