Dynamic Price Up 16.7% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,215.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.48 or 0.06636850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00254426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.00744501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00068732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00395879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00201643 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

