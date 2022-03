Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Dynex Power shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Dynex Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies.

