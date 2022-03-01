DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. DZS reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

