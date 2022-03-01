Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.46 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

