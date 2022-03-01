Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Income (EIC)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.