Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 8.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 8,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.39.
About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
