Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $586,797.82 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.