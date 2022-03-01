EasyFi Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $1.44 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104842 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

