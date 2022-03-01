eBoost (EBST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $774,911.51 and approximately $336.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00257509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001603 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

