Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ECL opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.
In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
