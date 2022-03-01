Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,538,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 421,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

