Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,538,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
