Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.56. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 865 shares.
EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $551.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
