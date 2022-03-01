Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.56. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 865 shares.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $551.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.