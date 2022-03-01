EDUCare Hits 1-Day Volume of $471,341.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $564,088.97 and approximately $471,341.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

