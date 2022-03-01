Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE EW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.61. 1,999,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

