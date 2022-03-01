Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

EW stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.61. 1,999,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

