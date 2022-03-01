eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,243. eHealth has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.